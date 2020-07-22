What you need to know about coronavirus Wednesday, July 22

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington:

838 new cases reported Tuesday and 12 new deaths, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,465 deaths among 48,575 overall cases in Washington state.

841,184 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.8% of those tests were positive.

Disease activity is starting to flatten after a sharp spike in early June. From the end of June to mid-July, new cases have hovered around 126 per 100,000 people in Washington state.

Hospitalizations with COVID-like symptoms remained stable for the last two weeks with roughly 280 patients.

Tessa Woodworth's son is a normal, 10-month-old baby boy: curious and happy. That's why the Spokane Valley mom knew something was off when Julian was barely moving while lying in her arms.

Woodworth began to notice symptoms on the night of Wednsday, July 15, when Julian began acting agitated and wouldn't eat. By Thursday, July 16, his temperature rose to 99 degrees and then 101.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Wednesday that the U.S. has signed a contract with Pfizer for delivery in December of the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is working to develop.

The U.S. could buy another 500 million doses under the agreement, Azar said.

The delayed Tokyo Olympics could not be held next year if conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continue as they are, the president of the organizing committee said Wednesday.

In an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK, Yoshiro Mori said he was hopeful the situation would improve and suggested a vaccine was the key.

One of the great mysteries of the coronavirus is how quickly it rocketed around the world.