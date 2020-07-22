What you need to know about coronavirus Wednesday, July 22

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington:

672 new cases reported Wednesday and 3 new deaths, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,468 deaths among 49,247 overall cases in Washington state.

855,152 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.8% of those tests were positive.

As the 2020-21 school year gets closer in Washington state, many school districts are announcing plans for how education will continue in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a list of the school districts in western Washington that have announced whether they will be conducting in-person learning, remote learning or a combination of both.

An NFL spokesperson confirmed on Twitter that face coverings will be a 'league-wide' requirement.

While it's not confirmed that the NFL is planning to allow fans back into stadiums, local laws and enforcement will vary from state to state and city to city.

Fearing another grim wave of nursing home deaths as COVID-19 cases rebound, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his administration will provide $5 billion to help facilities counter the virus.

The move follows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's recent unveiling of a family caregiver plan that aims to greatly expand and subsidize alternatives to institutional care for frail older adults. Both men are competing for seniors' votes against a backdrop of eroding political support for Trump among older Americans.

Seattle Public Schools announced that it recommends starting the 2020-21 school year using a remote learning model, and “to continue the remote learning model until the risk of significant transmission of COVID-19 has decreased enough to resume in-person instruction.”

SPS Superintendent Denise Juneau made the announcement Wednesday. The SPS Board of Directors will vote on the recommendation during a meeting on August 12.

The Northshore School District will continue with remote learning when classes resume in the fall.

Pointing to COVID-19 transmission data from Public Health - Seattle & King County and Gov. Jay Inslee's call to reduce the number of people allowed to gather in Phase 3 of the "Safe Start" plan, Northshore School District Superintendent Michelle Reid says reopening schools to students is not safe.

Tessa Woodworth's son is a normal, 10-month-old baby boy: curious and happy. That's why the Spokane Valley mom knew something was off when Julian was barely moving while lying in her arms.

Woodworth began to notice symptoms on the night of Wednsday, July 15, when Julian began acting agitated and wouldn't eat. By Thursday, July 16, his temperature rose to 99 degrees and then 101.

The global tally of people infected with the coronavirus has surpassed 15 million Wednesday, while in the worst-hit pandemic hot spot of the United States, President Donald Trump warned the pandemic would “get worse before it gets better.”

There are more than 617,000 killed from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has continued to see large outbreaks.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Wednesday that the U.S. has signed a contract with Pfizer for delivery in December of the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is working to develop.

The U.S. could buy another 500 million doses under the agreement, Azar said.

The delayed Tokyo Olympics could not be held next year if conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continue as they are, the president of the organizing committee said Wednesday.

In an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK, Yoshiro Mori said he was hopeful the situation would improve and suggested a vaccine was the key.

One of the great mysteries of the coronavirus is how quickly it rocketed around the world.