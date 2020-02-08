What you need to know about coronavirus Sunday, Aug. 2

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

1,738 new cases and 28 new deaths reported for Thursday and Friday, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Due to an outage, DOH did not update the statistics until late Saturday for both days.

Total: 1,592 deaths among 57,541 overall cases in Washington state.

1,001,528 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.7% of those tests were positive.

Who gets to be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine? U.S. health authorities hope by late next month to have some draft guidance on how to ration initial doses, but it's a vexing decision.

Traditionally, first in line for a scarce vaccine are health workers and the people most vulnerable to the targeted infection.

But Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, tossed new ideas into the mix: Consider geography and give priority to people where an outbreak is hitting hardest. Read more.

As wildfire season heats up in Washington state, health officials warn smoke from wildfires can increase the severity of symptoms of COVID-19 in already vulnerable populations.

Smoke from wildfires contains small particles and other chemicals that can irritate people's eyes, nose, throat, and lungs. While symptoms are relatively minor for most people, they can be serious or even deadly for certain groups. Read more.

With typical summer activities like pools and movie theaters still closed, Snohomish County Parks and Recreation said its parks are over capacity. The county reported as many as three times the amount of visitors as is typical for this time of year.

Rose Smith, with the county's Parks and Recreation, warned that parks could close if they remain overcrowded.

A piece of advice from parks and rec: if the parking lot looks full, the park probably is too. Read more.

A group of Pac-12 football players say they won't practice or play until their concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed.

The players posted a statement on The Players' Tribune website and on social media and sent out a press release. It says hundreds of players throughout the Pac-12 are concerned about the risks of COVID-19 and that the conference and NCAA lack transparency, uniformity and adequate enforcement infrastructure.