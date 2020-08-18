What you need to know about coronavirus Tuesday, Aug. 18

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington:

4 new coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Washington among 260 new cases, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,785 deaths among 67,721 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,296 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.6%.

Seattle Public Schools, the state's largest district, announced the academic year will start two days later, on Sept. 4, to allow more time for teachers to train.

Last week, the school board announced plans to start the school year with full remote learning. Teachers will now have six days of training on best practices for remote learning and racial equity.

Students in 1st to 12th grade will start their distance learning on Friday, Sept. 4. Kindergarten and pre-school classes will start the following week on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Boeing is looking to make deeper cuts to its workforce as the company opens the door to a second round of voluntary layoffs.

The company started this process in April when it was announced Boeing was looking to cut 10% off its 160,000 workforce.

In a letter to employees, CEO Dave Calhoun called it a re-opening of the company's buyout offer. The company didn't reveal how many buyouts are being offered.

Since the pandemic began, Congress has set aside trillions of dollars to ease the crisis. A joint Kaiser Health News and Associated Press investigation finds that many communities with big outbreaks have spent little of that federal money on local public health departments for work such as testing and contact tracing.

For example, the states, territories and 154 large cities and counties that received allotments from the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund reported spending only 25% of it through June 30, according to reports that recipients submitted to the U.S. Treasury Department.