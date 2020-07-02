SEATTLE — We've been hearing so much about the 2019 novel coronavirus, with its catchy name and worldwide quarantines, that we've all but forgotten an even more deadly illness: the flu.

Let’s put the panic in perspective.

So far, coronavirus has not killed a single person in the United States. Now compare that to the flu.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu has killed between 10,000 and 25,000 people since October 1, 2019.

The flu has sickened 20 million people, leading to millions of doctors’ visits and hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations.

Fifty-two people in Washington state have died from the flu, including five children and 47 adults. Compared to Coronavirus, the flu is a Goliath.

It's not to say that we're overreacting about coronavirus, it is concerning and spreading quickly. However, the Department of Health and Human Services said the risk of getting coronavirus in the U.S. is extremely low, especially given the new nationwide quarantine.

But we can't quarantine Ohio or California if flu activity ramps up. So, experts recommend fighting the flu by getting your flu shot and washing your hands thoroughly. As well as staying home when you're sick.

