Real-time updates: Face masks required at Sea-Tac Airport

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Gov. Jay Inslee says he will no longer require businesses to keep a daily log of customer information, but is encouraging customers to voluntarily provide it.

1 new death among 145 new cases reported Saturday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,001 deaths among 18,433 overall cases in Washington state.

285,245 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 6.5% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Monday, May 18:

Sea-Tac Airport will require everyone to wear some form of face covering beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, May 18, the Port of Seattle is requiring all passengers, visitors, and workers, including Port employees, to wear cloth face coverings in the public areas of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Port Director Steve Metruck said, "Many Port employees and partners and members of the public already wear cloth face coverings. This policy makes clear our commitment to public health, safety, and well-being.”

The requirement will not apply to certain groups, such as very young children.

Sunday, May 17:

Sounders FC given clearance to practice

After receiving approval from government officials and public health authorities in Washington State, Seattle Sounders FC players are confirmed to begin voluntary individual workouts on Monday, May 18 at Starfire Sports.

Sounders FC players now have the opportunity to safely conduct voluntary individual workouts on the club's outdoor training fields. All individual player workouts on Monday and beyond are closed to the general public.

"Though it's a small step in our road back to normalcy, we are pleased to have been given the green light by our regional authorities to begin voluntary individual player workouts tomorrow at Starfire," said Sounders FC General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey. "We continue to work constantly with our government officials in Washington State, in addition to public health authorities and Major League Soccer, and we are thankful to everyone involved in that collaborative process that we are able to push forward tomorrow. We look forward to welcoming our players back for individual workouts, albeit from a safe social distance under the league's new guidelines."

It's unknown when regular activities and training will start for the Sounders.

Kroger offers Fred Meyer workers extra pay after outcry

The parent company of grocer Fred Meyer has announced it will provide “thank you” payments to hourly employees after a union outcry over the company ending a $2 per hour pay bump it implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic.

KING 5 Spokane affiliate KREM reports the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union held rallies Friday at Fred Meyer stores seeking additional pay from parent company Kroger for workers while the pandemic continues.

Kroger officials said bonus payments of $400 and $200 for full- and part-time employees will be paid in two installments in May and June.

Fred Meyer has locations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska.

via Associated Press

Some Washington residents could travel to Idaho under new order

Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a revised “Stay Healthy” order on Thursday, moving the state into Phase 2 of reopening.

One of the changes was a slight relaxation of restrictions on out-of-state visitors.

In phase one of Idaho's stay home order, Washingtonians and other out-of-state residents were basically told to stay away. Anyone entering the state had to self-quarantine for their whole stay, unless it was longer than two weeks, in which case they could leave quarantine after those 14 days.

The only exception was travel for essential purposes, such as grocery shopping, medical care, or doing a job deemed essential.

In phase two, most of those baseline restrictions are still in play but there's some new language to the order.

First, it's now a “strong recommendation” to quarantine upon entry rather than a requirement. Second, it only applies to people from another country, an area with "substantial community spread," or an area with a case rate higher than that of Idaho.

So who exactly does that apply to? It's hard to tell. First of all, the order doesn't define “substantial community spread.” Secondly, it doesn't specify precisely what is meant by “case rates.”

Paine Field airport to halt passenger service for 10 weeks

Officials say Paine Field will suspend passenger service from May 22 to July 31 for aircraft ramp maintenance and repairs amid a massive drop in demand for air travel tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Everett airport’s passenger terminal operator made the announcement late Friday.

CEO of Propeller Airports Brett Smith says they will use the temporary disruption to the advantage of Paine Field and airline partners by completing necessary infrastructure improvements faster than would have been possible while the terminal was open.