OLYMPIA, Wash. — The sheriff of Washington state’s third largest county says he won’t enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, saying it violates people’s constitutional rights.

Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney announced his position on Facebook Tuesday night, following a statewide address by Inslee in which the governor said the state will not be able to lift many of the stay-at-home restrictions implemented to fight the coronavirus by May 4. That’s the date through which the current directive is currently in place, but Inslee hopes health modeling in the coming days will allow resumption of some activities.

"As your Snohomish County Sheriff, yes I believe that preventing business owners to operate their businesses and provide for their families intrudes on our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," Fortney wrote. "I am greatly concerned for our small business owners and single-income families who have lost their primary source of income needed for survival."

Fortney argued that if coronavirus isn't as lethal as originally thought, it may be time to reopen the state.

"The impacts of COVID 19 no longer warrant the suspension of our constitutional rights," Fortney said.

Fortney urged residents to contact their local lawmakers and demand businesses to be allowed to reopen and employees to return to work if they choose.

However, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson took to Twitter on Wednesday to warn Fortney the decision to enforce the order wasn't up to him.

“Sheriff Fortney does not get to decide what is constitutional," Ferguson said in a tweet. "That is up to the courts. I plan to follow up directly with Sheriff Fortney.”

The sheriff isn't the first to defy Inslee's stay-at-home order. In Eastern Washington, Franklin County commissioners approved a resolution to reopen businesses, which Inslee's office directed them to retract.