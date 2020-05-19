10 more counties in Washington can apply for Phase 2 of COVID-19 recovery

An additional 10 counties are eligible to apply for Phase 2 of Gov. Inslee's four-phase recovery process that was put in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — More counties are eligible to apply for Phase 2 of Washington state's four-phase recovery plan, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday.

Newly eligible counties that can apply for Phase 2 include: Spokane, Adams, Mason, Thurston, Lewis, Clark, Clallam, Kitsap, Island, and San Juan.

Asotin, Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Stevens, Wahkiakum, and Whitman counties have been approved.

Phase 2 allows for more outdoor recreation, such as camping. Small group gatherings of five people or less are allowed.

Barbershops and salons can reopen along with restaurants at 50% capacity and tables of five people or less. Pet services, including grooming, can resume. Some professional services can resume, although teleworking will still be encouraged.

Limited non-essential travel within the proximity of your home is allowed.

No timeline for Phase 3

Though the state will potentially increase the number of counties being moved to Phase 2, there is no timeline on when Phase 3 will begin.

The decision on when and how to do that "have not yet been made," Secretary of Health John Wiesman included in the COVID-19 County Variance Plan. "That information will be determined in the next two to three weeks."

Phase 3 will loosen restrictions more by allowing group sizes of 50 people, non-essential travel, and gyms and recreational facilities to reopen. Restaurants could increase capacity to 75%. Bars could open to 25% capacity.