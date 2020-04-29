SEATTLE — As the state of Washington gets ready to lift some stay-at-home restrictions, you may be wondering what the world will look like post COVID-19. Will we be able to return to our lives as we once knew them? How can we keep our families safe? What assistance might be available? Can we expect more outbreaks?

KING 5 and Premera Blue Cross are working together on a virtual town hall called, "The Way Forward". Hosted by New Day Northwest's Margaret Larson, we will pose your biggest questions and concerns about life post-pandemic to regional experts in workplace culture, mental health, small business, unemployment, healthcare and any potential topics you might bring to our attention. We need your input to make sure we are asking the questions that matter most to you.

How to Participate

Fill out our survey so we know what topics matter most to you

Call us and leave a voicemail with your question at (206) 792-5002

Email your question, or even better - a short video of you asking your question to thewayforward@king5.com

Message us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram

The Way Forward presented by KING 5 and Premera Blue Cross premieres May 14 at 11 a.m. on KING 5.