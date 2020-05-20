KING 5 poll: Majority say stay-home restrictions should be modified

More than 70% of respondents say they are 'completely' following social-distancing guidelines, though the number who believe restrictions are too much has doubled.

WASHINGTON — A majority of people who took an exclusive statewide KING 5 News poll say they are still "completely" following social-distancing guidelines to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Residents also continue to give health officials high marks for their response to the pandemic. However, the percent of Washingtonians who feel the state's lockdown is an overreaction increased from 9% to 19% compared to seven weeks ago.

Though 73% say they are following guidelines, 64% also believe restrictions should be gradually modified "slowly over time" so parts of life can return to normal, while 21% want restrictions lifted immediately. Another 11% want to wait until there is a vaccine before things return to normal.

On Tuesday, state officials announced an additional 10 counties could apply to loosen restrictions ahead of some of the more populous counties. Phase 2 of the state's four-phase approach to loosening restrictions allows for increased outdoor recreation, such as camping, small group gatherings of five people or fewer are allowed, and more. The eligibility comes from new criteria, based on guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control, according to the state Department of Health. Counties are now eligible to apply if they have fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day span, the agency said.

Meanwhile, 55% say they are following stay-home orders.

Of the 556 adults who took the survey who are registered to vote in Washington state, 20% say they know someone who was diagnosed with coronavirus.

On the political front, Washington state residents say Gov. Jay Inslee is doing a better job responding to COVID-19 than President Donald Trump by more than 2:1. Statewide, 61% say Inslee has responded more appropriately.

When asked if the pandemic has brought out the best or worst in mankind, 41% say it is bringing out the best and 31% say the worst.