Emerald Queen Casino in Fife preparing to reopen Monday

It will be the second casino to reopen in Washington after closing to curb the spread of coronavirus.

FIFE, Wash. — The Emerald Queen Casino Fife will reopen its doors on Monday, May 18, according to a news release from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

The number of people allowed inside at one time will be limited to no more than 30% capacity. Customers will also have their temperatures checked before they enter through the doors and be expected to wear masks.

Casino staff will clean the casino "continuously," and limit the availability of food, and they will expect staff and guests to maintain social distancing.

"We took decisive action to protect our community, sometimes in advance of similar actions by the state, and we have repeatedly said that when we reopen our casino operations, which closed March 16, we will do so safely and responsibly," read the news release.

The new Emerald Queen Casino location in Tacoma is expected to open in June.

Angel of the Winds Casino in Arlington became the first to reopen in Washington state on May 13.

"We believe it's time. We believe we have enough safety protocols in place like other places that have not shut down,” said Travis O’Neil, general manager of Angel of the Winds Casino.

Management displayed new safety measures last week, which include no smoking. Guests’ temperatures are taken at the door, face coverings are required and only slot machines will be open.

When the casino reopened Wednesday, the line of cars stretched for miles.