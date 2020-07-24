What you need to know about coronavirus Friday, July 24

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington:

762 new cases reported Thursday and 14 new deaths, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,482 deaths among 50,009 overall cases in Washington state.

870,763 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.7% of those tests were positive.

The chief scientist at the World Health Organization estimates that about 50% to 60% of the population will need to be immune to the coronavirus for there to be any protective “herd immunity” effect.

Herd immunity is usually achieved through vaccination and occurs when most of a population is immune to a disease, blocking its continued spread.

Gov. Jay Inslee has announced plans to implement more restrictions on businesses, weddings and funeral services, and an expansion of the state's face mask mandate to help limit the spread of COVID-19 as the state sees a resurgence of the virus.