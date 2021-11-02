What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines in Washington Thursday

Wintry forecast affects vaccine events throughout Puget Sound region. Here are the top vaccine facts for Thursday, Feb. 11.

KING 5 poll: Half of Washingtonians say state could do more to vaccinate public

An exclusive KING 5 News poll suggests half of Washingtonians think the state could be doing more to vaccinate the public for COVID-19, but more than a quarter of unvaccinated residents still don’t plan to get the vaccine.

The survey found 50% of polled adults thought Washington could be doing more to get vaccines out while 30% said the state was doing all it could.

Winter weather affects COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout Puget Sound

The Tacoma Dome was turned into a mass vaccination site on Wednesday and Thursday as part of preparations for possible snow and freezing temperatures set to hit western Washington.

Pierce County moved two days of COVID-19 vaccination events forward one day at the Tacoma Dome, after snow and freezing temperatures looked increasingly likely toward the end of the week.

The wintry forecast disrupted other clinics throughout the Puget Sound region.

Vaccine 'line-jumpers' dodge Washington state's eligibility rules

It’s an open secret: Some people in Washington state are jumping the line and getting COVID-19 vaccines before their turn.

The state’s rules on who is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine are strict, but it seems the protocols for enforcing them aren’t.

US to have enough vaccine for 300 million Americans by summer, Biden announces

President Joe Biden visited some of the nation's leading scientists on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 on Thursday, as he announced the U.S. will have enough supply of the vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans.

The U.S. is on pace to exceed Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office, with more than 26 million shots delivered in his first three weeks. Meanwhile, Biden is moving to ease supply bottlenecks and ensure the nation has enough of the current two-dose vaccines to protect 300 million Americans.

Fauci: All Americans should be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by April

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts by April it will be “open season” for vaccinations in the U.S., as supply boosts allow most people to get shots to protect against COVID-19.

Speaking to NBC’s “Today Show,” Fauci, who serves as science adviser to President Joe Biden, says the rate of vaccinations will greatly accelerate in the coming months. He credits forthcoming deliveries of the two approved vaccines, the potential approval of a third and moves taken by the Biden administration to increase the nation’s capacity to deliver doses.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the Phase Finder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households