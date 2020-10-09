What you need to know about coronavirus Thursday, Sept. 10

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

25 deaths among 464 new coronavirus cases reported as of Wednesday by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,978 deaths among 78,009 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,966 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.5%.

A GOP coronavirus relief package faces dire prospects in a Senate test vote, and negotiators involved in recent efforts to strike a deal that could pass before the November election say they see little reason for hope.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he was “optimistic” that Republicans would deliver strong support for the GOP's $500 billion slimmed-down COVID-19 rescue package in Thursday's procedural vote, but a Democratic filibuster is assured. Democrats have indicated they will shelve the Republican measure as insufficient, leaving lawmakers at an impasse.

Employers are generally not required to tell workers when someone in the workplace has tested positive for the coronavirus.