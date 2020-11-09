What you need to know about coronavirus Friday, Sept. 11

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington

7 deaths among 458 new coronavirus cases reported as of Thursday by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Total: 1,985 deaths among 78,467 overall cases in Washington state.

Since the start of the pandemic, the DOH reports that 6,993 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Washington state.

The state reports of the total confirmed cases in the state, Washington's coronavirus death rate is 2.5%.

The United States plans to end enhanced health screening of travelers from certain countries next week, and those visitors will no longer be funneled through 15 large U.S. airports.

Those requirements were imposed in January to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the government will remove those edicts beginning Monday.

About 25,000 of the 55,000 students registered with Seattle Public Schools have logged onto the district's online systems since the soft start of fall classes.