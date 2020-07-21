What you need to know about coronavirus today

Find developments on the coronavirus pandemic and the plan for recovery in the U.S. and Washington state.

Where cases stand in Washington:

797 new cases reported Monday, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Total: 1,453 deaths among 47,743 cases reported in Washington state Monday.

826,354 people in Washington have taken a coronavirus test, and 5.8% of those tests were positive.

Disease activity is starting to flatten after a sharp spike in early June. From the end of June to mid-July, new cases have hovered around 126 per 100,000 people in Washington state.

Hospitalizations with COVID-like symptoms remained stable for the last two weeks with roughly 280 patients.

UW Medicine said a coronavirus vaccine it’s developing has shown promising results in mice and monkeys during pre-clinical studies.

The experimental vaccine induced a strong immune response after a single dose and immunity increased over time, Dr. Deborah Fuller, professor of microbiology, said Monday.

Reported coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections, U.S. government data published Tuesday suggest, echoing results from a smaller study last month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study says true COVID-19 rates were more than 10 times higher than reported cases in most U.S. regions from late March to early May.

The Kent School District has announced that schools will begin the 2020-21 school year with remote learning.