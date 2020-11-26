Cornucopia of creativity: Alternative ways to safely celebrate Thanksgiving in Washington

Many KING 5 viewers shared their alternatives for celebrating Thanksgiving safely during a global pandemic.

There's no question: the holidays look a lot different in 2020. But there's no shortage of creativity during this year's alternative celebrations.

Many KING 5 viewers shared ideas on how they are revising their Thanksgiving traditions with COVID-19 safety measures in mind.

Limiting family gatherings and avoiding traveling has led to some unique twists this year. From cardboard cut-outs representing family members to completely virtual gatherings — it’s a 2020 cornucopia of creativity!

Facebook friend Stephanie Johnson wanted to avoid the chaos altogether and organized a drive-through-style feast a week early. She fed over 20 family & friends with to-go plates.

“We just opened up the garage and people came by and said hello, plated up and took it home to enjoy.”

Lori Mock works in the medical field and organized a “Pandemic Potluck.” She split up the menu and everyone will meet up to exchange dishes before returning home to feast together on Zoom.

Local novelty shop Archie McPhee joined the conversation to offer up their humorous suggestions like an inflatable turkey and kale flavored candy canes.

Jenni and Ryan Baldwin caught our attention by joining KING 5 for Home Team Harvest, supporting Northwest Harvest. The couple said they wanted to shift their attitudes and not focus on the loss of traditions.

“Instead of focusing on the loss of tradition or family or folks around the table — we could do something to help!”

That help came by purchasing five “Hunger Bags” at their local Safeway. That number represented the five family members who won’t join them in person this year. Jenni posted the idea on her Instagram and all of their family and many friends joined the effort. Several local businesses also followed suit and the donation quickly grew to over 400 Hunger Bags.

How to support Home Team Harvest

There are four ways you can help support KING 5's efforts to raise 20 million meals through Home Team Harvest.

Donate online: Give online to Northwest Harvest.

Text to donate: Text HOMETEAM to 41444 to give.

Buy a virtual hunger bag: Visit your local Safeway or Albertsons store and buy a virtual hunger bag for $5, $10 or $15.