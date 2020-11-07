Confusion continues over Washington's state mask mandate

Some people are exempt from Washington's statewide mask order, due to health conditions. But confusion looms among shoppers and businesses.

CLINTON, Wash. — Michael Jacob suffers from bad allergies and other health conditions that make wearing a face mask nearly impossible.

"I'm just constantly fighting for air," he says, holding his inhaler on Whidbey Island.

Jacob's condition is so bad, he got a note from his nurse practitioner exempting him from the new Washington state mandate that prohibits businesses from allowing anyone not wearing a mask inside their stores.

Most of the businesses Jacob deals with everyday are completely supportive.

But when he went to gas up his truck recently, Jacob says he got push-back from a supervisor.

"He started doing the yelling routine, telling me to get out of the store. He didn't want me to ever go back in the store. I felt like I was a second class citizen. I've never done anything wrong. I'm not a felon. To me, it was kind of disgusting that it went that way."

Bogus face mask exemption cards circulating around the internet are creating confusion for those with legitimate health concerns.

So, here's the reality.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, businesses cannot ask you about any health conditions, but they can refuse entry to their establishment if you're not wearing a mask.

If someone is not allowed entry, the business is expected to make accommodations like curbside pick up. If the customer refuses those accommodations, it's up to the business whether to allow them inside.

That is subject to change, according to state health officials.

And the system is supposed to work both ways. Customers should be willing to make accommodations, as well.

For example, if a person can't wear a mask they should have a friend run errands for them.

Plastic face shields are also an option.

Health officials say it's quite rare for someone to have a condition where they truly can't wear a face covering. They also say the risks of spreading or receiving coronavirus usually outweigh the risks of wearing a face mask.

Jacob simply hopes that people will accept his inability to wear a face mask at face value.