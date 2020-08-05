Confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state peaked in March, UW says

The results suggest that the social distancing measures taken in Washington helped to slow the spread of coronavirus, the researchers noted.

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed by the University of Washington Medicine Virology Lab peaked in late March and the daily positives have been dropping ever since, UW Medicine announced Friday.

The Virology lab, alongside Fred Hutchison Cancer Research Center, analyzed positivity rates for specimens received from 10 counties and Seattle-area emergency departments. Patient samples were from March 1 to April 16.

The peak in positive results occurred around March 28-29, according to the analysis.

Researchers noted the peak and decline appear to align with social distancing measures taken by state and local authorities. The statewide ban on in-dining restaurants and gatherings was on March 16. The stay-home order started on March 23.

Researchers said changes in physical distancing practices and the reopening of businesses could change the trajectory of the spread.

They also noted that the unavailability of testing materials meant that there was no increase in the number of tests conducted between March 1 to April 16, so that would not account for the rise in positive cases.

The analysis was published by JAMA, which is the journal of the American Medical Association.

Possible expansion of testing

Also, in a separate press conference, Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday said the state is making significant progress in getting collection materials to help test for the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

He said the state has received its first shipment of 37,000 swabs of collection materials for testing from the federal government. The state is expected to get another 60,000 swabs next week.

After that, the governor said the state should get weekly shipments of the testing materials, which he said will be crucial as the state slowly continues reopening and the need for testing becomes greater.

Gov. Inslee also said he is in talks with the Federal Drug Administration to validate at-home testing kits.

According to the Washington state Department of Health, more than 16,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus, including nearly 900 people who have died. Statewide there have been more than 230,000 people tested, and there has been a 7% positive rate.