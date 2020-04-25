Whether you're looking for ways to help your neighbors during this difficult time, or information about free community resources, a new website aims to be a one-stop shop for Seattle-area residents.

Raphael Gaultier, Anna Ferkingstad and Pari Gabriel created In the Neighborhood website as a way for people to share resources and volunteer their skills to a small business.

"The entire idea behind the site is to provide those resources through to people who need it, especially small businesses and restaurants,” Gaultier said.

The site is broken up into categories that make it easy to search for everything COVID-19 related in Seattle.

The site also has listings for resources such as food assistance for families in need and things to do while people are staying at home.

RELATED: Seattle resident starts 'Little Free Pantry' to help neighbors in need

RELATED: 7 heartwarming stories of neighbors uplifting and supporting each other during the pandemic

"There were these individual resources being shared but it wasn't like it was all housed on one platform. And so we were often switching between multiple tabs just to get the resources that we needed,” Gaultier said.

The founders of InTheNeighborhood hope other communities outside of Seattle jump on board and take advantage of the website's template to to provide more networking spaces.

"I think there's plenty of online resource sites that share things across the web across the nation across the world, but we wanted to help people in our own backyard, first and foremost, because that's where we feel we can make the biggest impact because we know the people here.”

RELATED: Artists project messages of hope in Seattle

RELATED: These inspirational acts of kindness by Washingtonians will give your heart a pick-me-up