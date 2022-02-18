Clallam, Jefferson county restaurant owners eager for vaccine verification, masking mandates to lift

A group of Clallam County restaurant owners was prepared to go to court over vaccine verification requirements before the announcement the mandates would be lifting.

SEQUIM, Wash. — From a crowded barroom in Sequim, owner Dale Dunning, says he can see the finish line.



“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel and that’s what’s important,” said Dunning the owner of the Oasis Bar and Grill.



He’s one of six restaurant owners who joined together to sue Clallam and Jefferson counties over having to check customers' vaccine status. He said the mandates resulted in a 20 percent dip in business.



“It was well-intentioned but incredibly misguided,” Dunning said.



They planned to fight it in court, but just this week news came from Gov. Jay Inslee and state health officials that restrictions will be lifted in March.



“We’re always trying to walk this line between making sure everything we do is safe and also offering the community some degree of assurance that they can count on,” said Dr. Allison Berry the Health Officer for Clallam and Jefferson Counties



Berry is also part of a committee that advises the Governor on public health. Under her guidance, proof of vaccine requirements for businesses will lift on March 11th with mask mandates will follow on the 21st -- provided cases say below 200 per 100,000 people for a period of two weeks.

The announcement that the mandates would be lifting squashed the suit brought forth by business owners.



“I think you’re never going to have everybody agree, especially in a time like this. We’ve definitely heard both perspectives, there’s some folks who want the order gone today. There’s some folks who want it to last quite a bit longer. We’ve definitely heard from both of those camps,” Berry said.



Berry and other medical experts warn this could all change should a new variant or surge in cases change the trajectory of the pandemic.

“Some people are still scared, they’ve scared them and you’re going to have a group of citizens all over the place that are going to have trouble dealing with it, getting rid of their masks, going out like they used to,” Dunning said.