Emerald Queen Casino investigated over COVID-19 safety concerns

The Puyallup Tribe is investigating after casino staff members filed the complaints.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Emerald Queen Casino is being investigated by the Puyallup Tribe after complaints were filed of employees working while sick, and not enforcing mask-wearing mandates or COVID-19 precautions.

The Emerald Queen Casino was closed for about a month when the stay-at-home order was put into place, but they reopened May 15, 2020 at 30% capacity and with a list of precautions to protect employees and customers from COVID-19.

But these claims state that they aren’t following those precautions.

The Puyallup Tribe owns and operates both the Fife and Tacoma locations. They put out an announcement on their website saying they are investigating recent allegations of COVID-19 safety issues.

A spokesperson from the Puyallup Tribe told KING 5 they are wrapping up their own investigation into the claims and are waiting for the staff members who made the complaint to write a response before any decisions or changes are made.

The Emerald Queen Casino website has a list of COVID-19 guidelines including that all customers are encouraged to wear masks and gloves and wash their hands frequently.

The allegations come as the number of coronavirus cases in Pierce County hit an all-time high with 142 reported on Saturday.

Tacoma Mayor, Victoria Woodards addressed the rising number of cases in Pierce County at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“We do not want to see our city or county go backwards and we are headed in that direction,” Woodards said.

She encouraged everyone to continue social distancing and to stay home as much as possible.

“It is not a joke and we are not invincible. I just am asking with you, pleading with you, please be compassionate. Don’t just think about yourself and the fact that you don’t want to wear a mask but think about the fact that if you have COVID, you spread it to others,” she said.