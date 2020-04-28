SEATTLE — The City of Seattle is expanding its small business map to help residents find restaurants currently providing takeout or delivery throughout the region.

As of April 28, 20 cities and counties were participating. Each municipality is working with its economic development organizations to keep the map updated.

There are around 2,600 small businesses in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties alone.

In March, Seattle released the map in an effort to spur sales among restaurants, cafes, and breweries. All have been hit hard by the restrictions on public gatherings and closures of non-essential businesses.

According to the Downtown Seattle Association, there were 23,000 restaurant related jobs in downtown Seattle in 2018, and in Washington state, food services accounted for the highest percentage of unemployment claims – at 597% – in the second week of March.

“I am excited to partner and collaborate with other cities across the region in this innovative way in support of our local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alongside work to address our shared public health and safety priorities, actions like these help us preserve the character that businesses bring to our communities during this crisis,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards.

“In Seattle, we’re doing everything we can locally to support our small businesses during this unprecedented moment in history,” said Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan. “We’ve invested millions of dollars directly in our most vulnerable small businesses and are working with our partners across government and in the private sector help many who are struggling. With many of our neighborhood restaurants still open, communities across our region can support small businesses by ordering pickup or delivery during this time. Our community partners and local officials have helped shape our map and make it a reality.”

Access the map here.