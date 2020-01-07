Cinemark to reopen some theaters July 24

Masks will be required for moviegoers and employees as the chain prepares for new movies like 'Tenet' and 'Mulan.'

Cinemark will reopen some of its U.S. movie theaters on July 24, with additional theaters reopening in subsequent weeks as new releases are set to make their big screen debuts delayed by the coronavirus.

The company said the theaters will open with classic films starting July 24. New movies will debut the following week with "Unhinged" on July 31. Big releases anticipated soon are "Tenet" on Aug. 12, the live-action "Mulan" on Aug. 21 and "A Quiet Place Part II" on Sept. 4.

Moviegoers will be required to wear face coverings except when eating or drinking, according to the Cinemark website. Customers are encouraged to buy tickets online to cut down on contact with workers. Those who have bought tickets but are not feeling well before going to the theater can also request a refund online.

"We cannot do this alone," said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi in a video on the Cinemark website. "We're asking you, our loyal guests, to help us keep health and safety a top priority."

Seating capacity will be limited to encourage social distancing and movie times will be staggered.

Theaters will reopen with elevated cleaning and safety standards, the company said in a statement. It includes sanitizing all seats before every showtime and providing hand sanitizer and seat wipe dispensers. Workers will undergo temperature checks, wear protective gear and take part in daily shift "huddles" to reiterate safety protocols, according to the Cinemark website.

Zoradi said the chain did a five-theater test run in the Dallas area.

Cinemark runs 555 theaters in 41 states in the U.S. and in 15 countries throughout South and Central America.

Rival AMC is also planning to reopen some of its movie theaters next month.