KING COUNTY, Wash. — While the Gov. Jay Inslee's “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is preventing people from gathering in a physical space, it did not stop churches from celebrating Easter online.

“Sometimes, I feel like a baseball team that was thrown into a cricket tournament. We’re just trying to learn the new rules,” said Jim Romack, the Lead Pastor for New Life Church in Everett.

New Life Church would normally see 3,000 to 4,000 people on Easter Sunday, but this year, Romack preached to a camera lens.

“There’s two sides of the coin. There’s grieving that we’re not gathering, and then there’s celebrating that as our live stream was happening, we were interacting with friends and family around the world,” he explained.

RELATED: Church cancels 'drive in' Easter service to follow social distancing guidelines

Even with the hurdles that go with adapting to the new ways of live-streamed services, Romack said it’s essential.

"A lot of people have lost a sense of peace of mind and even a sense of hope. I think that makes it even more important to connect as a community,” he said.

Some smaller churches are going digital as well.

In Carnation, the Tolt Congregational United Church of Christ has a congregation of fewer than 200 people.

“Being a smaller church and not having a larger budget and some of the equipment that makes live streaming and that stuff easier. We’re making it work,” Reverend Stephen Haddon said.

They live-streamed their Easter service, but also found a way to bring the community together in a time where most are feeling separated.

“We decided to decorate that floral cross and put it out on the front steps inviting people to stop by and take pictures,” Haddon said, “We just want to be a symbol of hope, that we’re going to get through this.”

No matter the size of the church, the message this Easter Sunday was one of hope.

“Sometimes we can focus on what we’ve lost but it seemed like the Easter message is turn around: Jesus is behind you and he’s giving us hope that I just can’t find anywhere else,” Romack said.

“The Easter story is that hope is strong, hope is alive, hope can help guide us through,” said Haddon.

RELATED: Pope Francis: Easter gives hope in our 'darkest hour,' despite fear