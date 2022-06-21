Children under 5 receive first doses of COVID vaccine in Seattle

Staff at Seattle Children's Hospital said everyone was emotional for this historic day.

SEATTLE — Parents have been waiting months to protect the youngest among our population against COVID-19. On Tuesday, they were able to get that added protection for their little ones at the vaccination clinic for Seattle Children’s Hospital.

It has been a long wait to ensure those that are between six months to 4 years old can get vaccinated. It's been three days since the Center for Disease Control (CDC) gave Pfizer and Moderna emergency use authorization for young kids.

On Tuesday, the children all braved the poking and prodding, and there were minimal tears. For parents, they’ve been waiting a long time for this shot.

Rachel McDonald and Rachel Kerr have been friends since college. They each waited in line with their 3-year-old's, waiting to get the vaccine. They believe getting vaccinated will make them feel more comfortable taking their kids out to restaurants or traveling.

"I really wanted her to be vaccinated before our second child is born, so it's just another thing to keep everyone safe," said Kerr, who is now able to take that added precaution at 32 weeks pregnant.

Alba Kerr and Silas McDonald were babies when the pandemic started.

"One of his first words was actually 'mask' when he was learning to talk. It was 'mama,' 'dada' and 'mask,'" said Silas' mother.

It is a huge moment for doctors as well.

"I am amazed that we have been able to get a vaccine to the smallest children in such a short time. It's exciting," said Dr. Ruth McDonald, who is the vice president and Associate Chief Medical Officer, Chief Medical Operations Officer at Seattle Children's Hospital.

Seattle Children's has given out more than 67,000 vaccinations so far. For 6-month to 4-year-olds, they offer both Moderna and Pfizer. Moderna is a two-shot series with a reported efficacy of 50%. Pfizer is a three-shot series and after the full immunization, it's reportedly in the 80th percentile.

"Pfizer, they're getting about 10% of the adult dose. For Moderna they are getting about 25% of the adult dose," said Dr. McDonald, "So the doses are smaller but both have shown to be safe."

This is not a walk-up site, patients need a appointment, which can be scheduled through the hospital's website.