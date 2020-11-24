Cell phone, traffic data show slowdown in Thanksgiving travel amid COVID warnings

Data from multiple sources show that travel is down from previous years, as public health officials warn that holiday gatherings could cause a spike in COVID cases.

With alarms sounding over people gathering in large groups for Thanksgiving, driving the spread of COVID to new heights, there is some hope in numbers that show we are at least moving around less.

One of the ways the University of Washington’s Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IMHE) can make projections into the future of the pandemic is by watching how people move around through the use of cell phone data.

More movement means more spread, less movement means there is less contact and fewer opportunities for the virus to infect others..

This chart from IMHE, although marked “Social Distancing,” is actually showing how much we’re moving in Washington. For late October to Nov. 10, cell phone data shows there was 29% less movement than where we were in pre-pandemic January.

While that data is lagging by several weeks, new data from the Washington State Department of Transportation suggests a similar trend, showing that vehicle traffic is dropping again. It's down 22% on average from where we were at this time in 2019.

The numbers are arrived differently. WSDOT has counters imbedded in the pavement. IMHE uses cell phone data that would also pick up people moving in cars.

“That is data that can track you and say how many people went to a place. That data on mobility is very good and very rich. You can see much travel has happened, where people traveled to and so on,” said Dr. Ali Mukdad of IMHE. “Google could give you of cell phones at airports. You can see how many people went to an airport.”

The data is not assigned to individuals, but is anonymous.

And at the airport, the Transportation Security Administration has backed off projections from a week earlier that showed the peak Thanksgiving holiday travel days of this Wednesday and the following Sunday would be up by 45%.

Now, that increase is expected to be only about half that amount.