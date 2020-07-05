Car and boat dealerships can reopen in Washington under strict guidelines

Gov. Jay Inslee's office also released guidelines for drive-in church services in Washington state.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation on Wednesday to resume car and boat sales in Washington state — if they meet a set of strict guidelines.

Retailers and dealers cannot operate until they meet and maintain all requirements, according to proclamation. Those that are currently in operation must be in compliance no later than May 13.

Maintenance and repair of vehicles and boats has already been allowed in Washington.

Dealerships are required to adopt a written procedures that is at least as strict as a low-risk plan outlined by the state.

Under the guidelines, customers must contact a dealership by phone, e-mail or through its website, and a salesperson or manager working from home will respond and guides the customer through the dealership's website. After a customer has decided to purchase a vehicle or boat, the staff member will remotely guide them through a financing application and other documentation needed for the sale.

An employee wearing a face covering and gloves must also sanitize all hard surfaces of the vehicle or boat, high-touch areas, keys and other items that will be handed off before delivery. The same sanitizing process must be used for trade-ins, too.

Dealerships are also required to train employees in preventing the spread coronavirus, including at least 6 feet of physical distancing between staff and customers at all times. Barriers, staggered breaks or work shifts are required when that amount of distancing isn't possible.

The guidelines are even specific enough to mention the signing of necessary paperwork: the customer must use their own pen rather than one from the dealership itself. If that isn't an option, the customer can sign the form with a set of gloves and a new, sanitized pen.

Dealerships are also asked to keep a log of customers that it knows have interacted in-person at the dealership or another location. It must include contact information for each visitor.

Information about test drives is not included in the governor's plan.

A copy of the dealership's plan must be available for inspection by state and local authorities. Failure to meet this requirement may result in sanctions up to and including the closure of the dealership.

More information about guidelines for vehicle and boat sales is available on the governor's website.

Inslee's office also released guidance on Wednesday about drive-in church services.

All people who attend a service should stay in their vehicle at all times. Sunroofs, windows and tops must be closed, unless vehicles are parked six feet apart.