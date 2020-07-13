A spokesperson for the hospital said, "Our organization is hurting along with her family and loved ones."

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's announced on Monday afternoon that one of the nurse practitioners on the St. Luke's Children team died from complications with COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the hospital said Samantha Hickey served Canyon County for over 15 years before her passing and that her death shows the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As a life-long learner and community-minded caregiver, Samantha’s husband and four children say she wanted to make a difference," Anita Kissee said in a statement. "They believe she would want her death not to be in vain, but to serve as a stark reminder that people must do whatever they can to protect themselves and others and take this pandemic seriously."

It's with a heavy heart I share w/ you about the passing of a colleague, Samantha Hickey, who died today from complications from #COVID19. She was a valued member of the @StLukesHealth Children’s team and I want to share an important message from her friends & family: pic.twitter.com/XUvqe7BOMK — Anita Kissée (@StLukesAnita) July 13, 2020

"She spent her clinical days caring for patients, training the next generation of nurse practitioners, and advocating for the wellbeing of her community," Kissee said. "Our organization is hurting along with her family and loved ones. Samantha’s death is a heartbreaking consequence of the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic."

As of Sunday, July 12, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has reported 477 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Statewide, 142 people have been admitted to the ICU due to COVID-19 and 743 healthcare workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

