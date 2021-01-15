Burlington pizza shop with open-air dining allowed to serve after state review

Editor's note: Video aired before the decision was reversed
A Burlington restaurant can once again serve seated customers after a reversal from Washington state, according to the owners.
Railroad Pub and Pizza has five garage-door-sized windows that effectively turn the restaurant interior into an outdoor setting. But the pizza shop was originally told dining was not allowed under Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 indoor dining restrictions.
The restaurant announced on their Facebook page that seated service was allowed to resume on Wednesday, Jan. 13 under the category of outdoor dining.
Before the state apparently reversed their decision, owner Nick Crandall told KING 5 the lack of flexibility was frustrating.
State officials then acknowledged the plan isn't one-size-fits-all.
"We realize the requirements don’t fit perfectly in every situation," said spokesman Tim Church, spokesman for the Washington Department of Labor and Industries. "We are working with the Department of Health now to review the restaurant requirements, looking at different arrangements that may allow for safer, well-ventilated dining. This particular situation is likely one of those we will look at as part of that review."