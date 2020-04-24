ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to plunge Georgia into a first-in-the-nation experiment with reopening the economy has drawn nationwide scrutiny, with everyone from President Trump to Spike Lee weighing in.

Bill Gates has been a visible figure in the fight against the novel coronavirus, helping spearhead numerous research efforts through his foundation. He has also been vocal in his message that the country cannot begin reopening too soon.

"This is a recipe for disaster. Because people can travel freely across state lines, so can the virus. The country’s leaders need to be clear: Shutdown anywhere means shutdown everywhere," he said weeks ago in an oped for the Washington Post. "Until the case numbers start to go down across America - which could take 10 weeks or more - no one can continue business as usual or relax the shutdown. Any confusion about this point will only extend the economic pain, raise the odds that the virus will return, and cause more deaths."

Now, with Georgia beginning to reopen to some business activity, 11Alive had the chance to ask Gates his thoughts on the matter, through NBC News.

During an interview with the Microsoft founder, NBC presented him our question: "What does the action in Georgia mean for the country?"

His answer:

"Well I think we should get well past the peak to where the case numbers are fairly low before we start to open up. That's one person's opinion," he said.

"I also think we need to understand very carefully which activities have large human welfare or economic benefits relative to their risk, and be very tasteful and only open up gradually, allow a few things, like we see in Germany and Denmark, you know, and Austria now doing a little bit, and using their really great testing capacity which they've prioritized to exactly the right people. And so I do worry that some will open up too quickly, but as long as we're watching - if we fix the testing then at least we can see it, and go back to old policy."

Photos: Georgia businesses reopen during coronavirus pandemic Shannon Stafford styles the hair of Ebony Housey at her salon on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Savannah, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week the resumption of elective medical procedures, as well as the reopening of certain close-contact businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum) Xuan Le wears as mask as she cleans her work station as Envy Nail Bar prepared to open on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Savannah, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week the resumption of elective medical procedures, as well as the reopening of certain close-contact businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum) Xuan Le wears a mask as she works on the nails of Deriana Hayward at Envy Nail Bar on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Savannah, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week the resumption of elective medical procedures, as well as the reopening of certain close-contact businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum) Sterling Henderson, 27, cleans gym equipment at Bodyplex Fitness Adventure on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Grayson, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week the resumption of elective medical procedures, as well as the reopening of certain close-contact businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors that were closed due to coronavirus concerns. Henderson said she was "ecstatic" the gym had reopened. "I think they're doing a pretty good job of keeping everyone apart and cleaning. And there's not that many people here now, said Henderson.". (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala) A sign on posted on gym equipment, advises patrons to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak at Bodyplex Fitness Adventure on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Grayson, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week the resumption of elective medical procedures, as well as the reopening of certain close-contact businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala) Sara Gasaway, left, Sterling Henderson, 27, right, Mike Martino, center, all gather at the entrance of Bodyplex Fitness Adventure on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Grayson, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week the resumption of elective medical procedures, as well as the reopening of certain close-contact businesses like gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala) A customer gets her eyebrows waxed at Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Marietta, Georgia. The salon had been closed for more than a month due to the new coronavirus. Barber shops, nail salons, gyms and a few other businesses reopened in Georgia on Friday as the Republican governor eased a month-long shutdown despite warnings from health experts of a potential new surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Ron Harris) Lester Crowell, managing partner of Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique, changes the letters of the salon's sign on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. Barber shops, nail salons, gyms and a few other businesses reopened in Georgia on Friday as the Republican governor eased a month-long shutdown despite warnings from health experts of a potential new surge of coronavirus infections.(AP Photo/Ron Harris) Folding chairs for customers are placed outside Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. The salon had been closed for more than a month due to the new coronavirus. Barber shops, nail salons, gyms and a few other businesses reopened in Georgia on Friday as the Republican governor eased a month-long shutdown despite warnings from health experts of a potential new surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Ron Harris) Employees and customers walk in to Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. The salon had been closed for more than a month due to the new coronavirus. Barber shops, nail salons, gyms and a few other businesses reopened in Georgia on Friday as the Republican governor eased a month-long shutdown despite warnings from health experts of a potential new surge of coronavirus infections.(AP Photo/Ron Harris) Noah Nichols works out at the Rock Fitness Center on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Ringgold, Ga. Gyms, along with hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors were among the businesses allowed to open on Friday. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

