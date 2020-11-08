Big Ten won't play football in the fall amid coronavirus concerns

The Big Ten has become the first Power 5 conference to postpone its football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Big Ten won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports' power conferences to yield to the pandemic, the conference announced Tuesday.

Meanwhile, attention has also shifted over to the Pac-12 conference, who has announced a 4:30 p.m. Eastern press conference.

"In making its decision, which was based on multiple factors, the Big Ten Conference relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee," the conference said as part of its announcement.

The move comes six days after the conference had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

But now, the Big Ten won't play football at all this fall and it wasn't much of a surprise.

Speculation has run rampant for several days that the Big Ten was moving toward this decision. On Monday, coaches throughout the conference tried to push back the tide, publicly pleading for more time and threatening to look elsewhere for games this fall.



“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President.

The Big Ten touts itself as the oldest college athletic conference in the country, dating back to 1896 when it was called the Western Conference, and its schools have been playing football ever since. It became the Big Ten in 1918 and grew into a football powerhouse.

The 14 Big Ten schools span from Maryland and Rutgers on the East Coast to Iowa and Nebraska out west. Not only has it been one of the most successful conferences on the field but off the field it has become one of the wealthiest.

The Big Ten, with its lucrative television network, distributes about $50 million per year to its members.

Reports from Bruce Feldman, ESPN and others, stated Tuesday afternoon that the Big Ten conference hopes to be able to play its college football season in the spring instead.

BREAKING: The Big Ten presidents have voted to postpone the 2020 college football season with hopes of playing in the spring, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 11, 2020

Tuesday's announcement will mark the culmination of weeks of speculation regarding the viability of a college football season amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference announced that it was postponing its fall sports -- including football -- until the spring.

Last month, the Big Ten announced that it was moving to a 10-game conference-only schedule for the 2020 season, with the four other Power Five conferences later following suit with adjusted schedules. At the time Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith insisted that didn't mean a decision on the season had been made.

Amid reports regarding the uncertainty of a fall college football season nationwide, several star players -- including Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields -- took to social media to share their desire to play, as well as requests to help make a safe season happen. After The Detroit Free Press reported on Monday that the Big Ten presidents had voted 12-2 to cancel the season, several of the conference's coaches, including Ohio State's Ryan Day, Penn State's James Franklin, Nebraska's Scott Frost and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, took to social media and various platforms to urge the league to move forward with its season.