Dozens of COVID-19 cases confirmed among Western Washington University students

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Nearly 30 positive COVID-19 cases involving students living in Western Washington University on-campus dormitories have been identified.

Over the past week, Western's Student Health Center and the Whatcom County Health Department discovered "numerous" positive cases among Western students.

Initial contact tracing identified off-campus parties and other social gatherings as the cause. However, the health department confirmed more cases involving students living in the Fairhaven and Nash dorms.

Based on the increase, students are being asked to make COVID-19 testing appointments now for spring quarter.

There have been a total of 7,238 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Whatcom County with another 226 probable, as of March 27. These cases have resulted in a total of 334 hospitalizations and 87 deaths.

The confirmed cases at Western Washington University come as health officials warn of a "fourth wave."

King County has seen 200 new cases in the past week, up 43% from two weeks ago.

New variants of the virus remain a concern in the country, including two new variants which emerged in California. At least 400 cases of the California variants have been detected in Washington since December, according to new data released by the Washington State Department of Health.