Washington state Rep. Rick Larsen tests positive for COVID-19

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Washington U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in accordance with federal guidelines.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Democrat said he received word of the positive test the day before and is not experiencing any symptoms.

Larsen represents Washington’s 2nd Congressional District, which is on the northwestern portion of the state and includes the San Juan Islands, Bellingham and Everett. He also serves as the Chair of the House Subcommittee on Aviation, which has jurisdiction over all aspects of civil aviation and oversees the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Larsen said he is "prepared to vote by proxy in the coming days if the House schedules votes."