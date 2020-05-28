Bellingham doctor fired after blasting COVID-19 preparations sues hospital

Dr. Ming Lin worked at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham for 17 years before he was fired in late March.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- An emergency room doctor who was fired after he publicly criticized the coronavirus preparations at his hospital in Washington state is suing for wrongful termination.

He had been criticizing the hospital’s leadership on his Facebook page, in media interviews, and on his YouTube page, saying they had been slow to screen visitors for symptoms and to obtain protection equipment or take other precautions for staff.

"The O.R. nurses notified that they are given one surgical mask for the whole day. So they're going from patient to patient with the same mask," he said via YouTube in late March. "That, to me, doesn't make any sense in terms of safety."

Hospital officials in March called the posts "misinformation and rumors" claiming the doctor was creating "unnecessary fear."

"We are putting forth extraordinary efforts to keep our caregivers and the community safe," Charles Prosper, PeaceHealth's Northwest chief executive, told KING 5 in March. "In line with CDC guidelines, we continue to take every precaution necessary to ensure the health and well-being of our caregivers and patients – both now and in the future."