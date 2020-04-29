OLYMPIA, Wash — Hundreds of microbreweries are in danger of going out of business, according to the Washington State Beer Commission.

The commission's Executive Director Eric Radovich fears extending the stay home order could kill breweries already struggling to survive. .

“The stay at home order lingering into the summer months would be devastating for our breweries,” Radovich said. “We would probably see in the neighborhood of 50% of our state's 420 breweries have to close their doors… permanently.”

He said the neighborhood breweries who rely on tastings and meal service are the hardest hit.

He said those that sell kegs have also taken steep losses, with most restaurants and bars closed.

Keith Ciani, co-owner of Olympia’s Headless Mumby Brewing Company, described his business as "treading water" right now.

“The only money we have is from people who walk in and buy stuff,” said Ciani, “We’ve decided to go day-to-day.”

He said they’ve had to lay off three of their five employees as keg sales have almost stopped.

Ciani said in one week in February the company sold more than $10,000 in kegs.

Since March, they’ve sold a total of about $500 worth.

He’s anxious for the stay home order to end, but he’s not sure business will get back to normal anytime soon.

“That’s what scares the hell out of me,” Ciani said. “I don’t know how many people want to come back in here on a packed Friday night and the keg sales aren’t going to come back in just like that.”

