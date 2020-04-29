A group experiencing its own challenges is taking some time to thank health care workers experiencing steep challenges themselves.

No matter the battle, whether it's addiction or a pandemic, there's common ground for people like Hanna Tews, who's in recovery and now working at Battlefield Addiction in Auburn.

"If you looked at people who were homeless or addicts, and you can figure out anything in common with them, I mean, we're all, we're all struggling through this," said Tews.

Tews is not alone in being battle-tested, a term that holds a lot of meaning for the team at Battlefield Addiction.

"Having experienced and they've been toughened by battle, just what we deal with with -- fighting for these young people that are struggling with heroin and meth addiction," said Angie Keaty, co-founder of Battlefield Addiction.

The recovery center came up with the idea to donate t-shirts, with the phrase "battle-tested" on them, to healthcare workers at MultiCare Auburn Medical Center.

Anyone can sponsor a shirt for $15.

"A t-shirt that spoke something meaningful, something that is about what we do and what we stand for and what they're going through right now and it was just perfect," said Keaty.

A team of people in recovery will write the names of donors on the tags of the t-shirts, so healthcare workers know exactly where the gratitude came from.

"It's honestly amazing to be able to give back, to not only the people who have really saved my life in the past, but to people who you know are just out there every day so selflessly, you know, saving lives," said Tews.

The team is dropping off 500 t-shirts Wednesday morning. The center is accepting donations up until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

