Guidelines in place for personal services to reopen in Washington state

The state is requiring businesses to do a lot of sanitation, cleaning and mandatory social distancing.

WASHINGTON — Businesses like barbershops, tattoo parlors, nail salons and other personal services now have a better idea of what to expect if they want to reopen during Phase 2 of Governor Jay Inslee's Safe Start Washington plan.

It will require a whole lot of sanitation, cleaning, and mandatory social distancing.

Personal service businesses will have to meet strict health and safety requirements and have a COVID-19 safety plan. A designated supervisor will need to monitor safety practices and the health of employees.

Businesses will need to meet these L&I requirements:

Educate employees about novel coronavirus (COVID-19), how to prevent transmission and the owner's COVID-19 policies.

Maintain 6-foot minimum social distancing at all times. If not feasible use other preventative measures like use of barriers, minimization of service providers or clients, enclosed areas and waiting rooms, and staggered breaks and work shift starts.

Provide personal protective equipment (PPE) like gloves, goggles, face shields and face masks for the activity to be performed.

Ensure frequent and adequate handwashing supplies.

Establish schedule that includes frequent cleaning and sanitizing on high-touch surface areas.

Screen employees for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Make sure employees who seem or feel sick stay home.

In addition to guidelines from L&I, businesses with also have to meet these requirements:

Before reopening all professional service businesses will need to develop and post a COVID-19 exposure control, mitigation and recovery plan at each location.

COVID-19 safety information posters from the CDC, DOH or OSHA must be visible at each location.

Service providers must follow specific association standards to maintain health standards for owners, service providers and clients.

Authorized access to the business should primarily be through the front door.

Minimize the number of people waiting in the waiting area.

Move furniture to encourage social distancing, with at least six feet between individual seats.

Identify and control "high-risk" areas where employees or clients typically congregate to encourage social distancing.

Keep guest occupancy at 50% of maximum building occupancy or lower, with the exception of one to one service in a fully enclosed service room.

Tissue and trash cans must be available.

Restrict access where unauthorized visitors can enter.

Increase frequency of HVAC system filter changing.

Ensure restrooms are frequently cleaned and appropriately disinfected throughout the day.

Post a notice for walk-up guests regarding access to the facility.

Gatherings of any size must be prevented by taking breaks, performing activities and lunch in shifts.

No more than one person per vehicle for any necessary travel that aren’t part of the same household.

Soap and running water shall be abundantly provided at all locations for frequent handwashing.

Hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol must be available and distributed throughout the facility.

Post, in areas visible to all employees and clients, required hygienic practices.

If employees feel or seem sick, the employer must ask them to take their temperature before coming into work. Any sick employees will be sent home. Employees must also let their employers know if someone in their household has tested positive for COVID-19. They will then need to follow isolation and quarantine guidelines.