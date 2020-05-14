Ask our experts: Q&A on small business relief, health insurance, social distancing and a second wave - The Way Forward

KING 5 received thousands of great questions from viewers on the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses, health insurance for employees, and the re-opening of the economy. We asked three regional experts in their fields for the answers to some of the most asked questions.
Our Experts
- Rep. Denny Heck, Washington's 10th Congressional District
- Dr. Jeff Duchin, King County Public Health
- Kristin Meadows, Individual Market Director at Premera Blue Cross
Our Questions
- Traci Calderon owner of the Atrium Kitchen: I received a deposit into my business checking account that was marked SBA Treasury EIDL. I'm guessing this is the emergency impact relief grant. I have not received any paperwork. So I am uncertain how these funds can be used without trigging the interest rate for a loan. Can you help us understand how best to use these funds to cover our mounting expenses?
- Brian Wells at Tougo Coffee: I operate two small cafes in the Seattle area and have been doing so for 13 years now. What are we doing statewide to help POC businesses that have been affected economically by the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Is there any help for small businesses who did not get a loan the first time around?
- Why didn't we open up the economy weeks ago? Keep the sick at home and return the healthy to work.
- How do we determine when it's safe to go to work? If someone in your household is sick, how long do we stay home?
- What do antibody tests mean and how accurate is it really?
- Is herd immunity a possibility for this illness?
- How big will the risk be for a recurrence in the fall? Some epidemiologists predict it could be much worse than it is now.
- How do we prevent a second wave?
- Now that some states are reopening, how is that going to change the models?
- What is the latest information about what uninsured people should do at this time?
- Where is the single best place for people to find out their options if they've lost health coverage due to job loss, business closure, or furlough?
- Will all care be paid for if I'm on Medicare?
