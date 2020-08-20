As coronavirus declines in King County, some eastside neighborhoods see increase

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Bothell-Woodinville and northern Kirkland over the last few weeks even though on average, cases are decreasing in King County

KIRKLAND, Wash. — In King County, coronavirus cases seem to be following a downward trend.

The latest seven-day daily average had the case count at just over 132, compared July 25 when the county's seven-day average was 192 positive cases.

Looking at some of the hardest-hit Health Reporting Areas or HRAs, the Seattle Times crunched the numbers and found that areas in Kent, Federal Way, Auburn, Sea-Tac and Tukwila have seen declines over the last few weeks. Despite the decline in cases, those areas remain above average.

However, eastside cities Kirkland, Bothell and Woodinville have seen increases in the last few weeks.

In the Bothell-Woodinville HRA, there were 18 cases from July 5 to the 20, two weeks later there were 27 and then another 27 two weeks later. It may not seem like a huge increase, but it was enough to bump the HRA into another rate per 100,000 people bracket.

In Kirkland, there's a similar story in its northern section. A month ago, the north Kirkland HRA had 14 cases. Two weeks later it had 24. Then the most recent two-week chunk, it had 23.

The southern Kirkland HRA, however, is seeing a decline.

Becky Range, assistant to the Bothell city manager, said city officials are not sure what is the cause for the slight increase in cases.

"Our community has been great and we do see them really trying to meet all the county guidelines," Range said.