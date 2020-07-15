U.S. Army salutes Washington medical workers on the frontlines of the pandemic

The U.S. Army Golden Knights won’t get to perform for Seafair fans this year, but that didn’t stop the squad from making the trip back to Seattle.

SEATTLE — Western Washington medical workers will be treated to a very special salute to their service this week.

The U.S Army Golden Knights are an elite parachute demonstration team that delights fans across the country. The Knights won’t get to perform for Seafair fans this year, but that didn’t stop the squad from making the trip back to Seattle.

This week, the Golden Knights are saluting the healthcare heroes at the forefront of our fight against coronavirus.

Sergeant First Class Ryan Reese is a Tacoma native who couldn’t be more thrilled to perform in his how state.

“I think it’s arguably even better than Seafair. It’s a small group of people we are performing for. We have the opportunity to look eye to eye with somebody and say thank you for what you’re doing.”

Sergeant Reese and the Golden Knights took to the skies to parachute into Everett and salute the medical staff at Providence Regional Medical Center.

Diane Zahler of Providence joined the flight and says it means a lot to the staff.

“The last few months have been tough. Really really hard. It’s so nice that we’re being thanked. That the hospital is being thanked. It means a lot to me!”

The Golden Knights will repack their parachutes and fly into MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital on Wednesday and land at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Thursday.