Arlington gym owner faces lawsuit, fine after defying state's stay home orders

Michael Jellison says his constitutional rights are being violated by Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-home orders.

Washington state is suing the owner of PA Fitness in Arlington for defying Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-home orders.

Michael Jellison opened PA Fitness last Monday. He was told by the state on May 18 that he must close the gym by 7 p.m. May 19 or he will be sued and face a fine, he said.

Gyms aren't allowed to open as social distancing restrictions continue.

Under the state's four-phase plan, indoor gyms can't open until Phase 3. Even then they will only be allowed to fill to 50% capacity.

Jellison says he plans to file a counter-lawsuit later this week, claiming his constitutional rights are being violated.

Jellison opened the gym in protest of the order. He said he took steps to protect the health of customers. There are temperature checks at the door for all customers, and they must sign a waiver upon entry. Jellison also spaced all work out machines 6 feet apart and installed sanitization stations in the facility. Extra employees will be on the floor wiping down the equipment.

Eager customers lined up outside the gym as it opened its doors after months of being close.

Jellison previously said stress is more deadly than the novel coronavirus, and that exercise is essential for mental health.