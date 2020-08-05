Angel of the Winds casino gambles on reopening

The Stillaguamish tribe's casino will be the first to reopen in Western Washington since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Angel of The Winds casino is getting ready for a very high-stakes move.

The casino, near Arlington, plans to reopen May 13 at 3 p.m.

The rooms will be filled with hundreds of people, even as other entertainment venues remain closed under the governor's stay-home order.

That's because the Stillaguamish tribe, as a sovereign nation, is not subject to state laws.

"The tribe has made the decision, based on their own sovereignty, to say we want to get back to normal," says casino General Manager Travis O'Neil.

"Normal" will look very different at Angel of The Winds.

The casino will only operate at about 50% of capacity. Gamblers will have their temperatures checked before they enter and will wear masks when inside. Only baccarat and slot machines will be open, for now. There will be no sitting at the bar and no smoking. Plexiglas will separate people at cash and food stations, and patrons will be expected to practice social distancing measures such as staying six feet away from each other.

But even with all those protections in place, Gov. Jay Inslee, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, and health officials all pleaded with the casino to stay closed.

"We're opening now because we believe it's time," O'Neil said. "We have enough safety protocols in place that are very similar to other industries that have not shut down."

One of the reasons the Stillaguamish plan to reopen next week is the ability to give huge sums of money to local charities.

The tribe donated a total of $600,000 Thursday to the struggling Arlington and Stanwood-Camano food banks.

Another reason is the 600 casino employees who have been out of work for nearly two months.

O'Neil says the casino is going "all-in" on opening up.