Amazon to drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated employees

SEATTLE — Amazon is joining the growing list of companies no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated employees in U.S. field operations.

The change will go into effect May 24.

To verify workers are fully vaccinated, Amazon is requiring them to enter vaccination information into its employee portal where their profile will be updated with a green checkmark. Employees show that green checkmark when entering the building for their shift.

For now, it will just be on their employee profile, but by mid-June Amazon will add green checkmark stickers to employee badges for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

This only applies in states where there is no local mandate on mask-wearing.

Amazon is not requiring employees to get vaccinated, but it is giving an $80 bonus to those who do and $100 to new hires who prove they’ve been vaccinated.

Amazon is no stranger to COVID-19 outbreaks.

In October 2020, the company released information saying that nearly 20,000 of its front-line workers had tested positive for the virus.