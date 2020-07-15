Donate to help Washington indigenous communities impacted by COVID-19

All In WA, a coordinated, statewide COVID-19 relief effort is continuing to raise awareness for communities across Washington state. Indigenous communities have been hit disproportionately hard by the COVID-19 crisis and need our support.
Donate directly to 2 communities in need:
- Na'ah Illahee Fund: bit.ly/NCCR_AllInWA
- Potlatch Fund: bit.ly/potlatch_AllInWA
Tune in to re-watch All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief by Presenting Sponsor Amazon on Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 P.M. exclusively on KING & KONG. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will match individual donations under $1 million to All In WA causes, up to a total of $25 million.
The concert lineup includes:
- Allen Stone
- Ben Gibbard
- Brandi Carlile
- Ciara
- Dave Matthews
- Joel McHale
- Mary Lambert
- Macklemore
- Pearl Jam
- Pete Carroll
- Russell Wilson
- Sir Mix-A-Lot
- The Black Tones
Learn more at allinwa.org.