coronavirus

Donate to help Washington indigenous communities impacted by COVID-19

Donate now to disproportionately affected indigenous communities and tune in to "All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief" July 17 at 7:30 P.M only on KING 5 & KONG.
Credit: All In WA

All In WA, a coordinated, statewide COVID-19 relief effort is continuing to raise awareness for communities across Washington state. Indigenous communities have been hit disproportionately hard by the COVID-19 crisis and need our support.

Donate directly to 2 communities in need:

Tune in to re-watch All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief by Presenting Sponsor Amazon on Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 P.M. exclusively on KING & KONG. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will match individual donations under $1 million to All In WA causes, up to a total of $25 million.

The concert lineup includes:

  • Allen Stone
  • Ben Gibbard
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Ciara
  • Dave Matthews
  • Joel McHale
  • Mary Lambert
  • Macklemore
  • Pearl Jam
  • Pete Carroll
  • Russell Wilson
  • Sir Mix-A-Lot
  • The Black Tones

Learn more at allinwa.org.