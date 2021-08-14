Alki Beach Pride moves forward with added precautions amid delta variant fears

Fears around the highly transmissible delta variant led organizers to host a more scaled-down Alki Beach Pride than in years past.

SEATTLE — Organizers of the Alki Beach Pride had already planned on keeping their event socially distanced but it took on new importance Saturday as the State Health Secretary encouraged people to avoid large gatherings, even if they’re outside.

The warning came after at least 160 people had been infected with COVID-19 at the Watershed Music Festival and the number was expected to grow.

Organizers of Alki Pride took steps to keep people from gathering too close together and tried to focus on health-related messages for those in the LGBTQIA community.

The event started with a car parade and some music from the Rainbow City Performing Arts Band.

Band Director Jen Lang Powers said it was incredibly emotional to see other band members.

“Our first note on our first rehearsal back in I almost cried, it had been 17-18 months since we had all played together in person,” Lang Powers said.

The event was scaled down from previous years. Organizers said they even considered canceling over fears around the delta variant.

“We cut out any kind of large gathering with stages any entertainment that we usually have. We're going to wait for that for next year. We wanted to be smart and think about the public," Alki Beach Pride Founder Stacy Bass-Walden said.

Instead, people enjoyed Pride Weekend specials and supported local businesses, and some even got vaccinated at a clinic on the beach.

“Everything has had to shift and change, [COVID-19 isn't] going anywhere any time soon so we need to take precautions," Danisha Jefferson-Abye with the Tubman Center for Health explained.

Among the few in-person features, there were several booths that shared messages centered around health and safety.

Ro Yoon works for Fred Hutch Medical Center. Yoon was at the event educating attendees on HIV.

"This is the 40th anniversary of HIV," Yoon said. "So even understanding how HIV impacted oneself, there are generational differences as well."

Organizers felt it was important to gather as safely as they could, even if they couldn't do it in the same manner as past years.

“We're doing what we can do but at the same time trying to provide something for the LGBTQIA community, I think we've accomplished that today,” Bass Walden said.