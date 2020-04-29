EVERETT, Wash. — Passengers at Everett's Paine Field Airport are now being screened for fevers to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and other illnesses.

The airport rolled out the technology, developed by Athena Security, on Wednesday.

The "Elevated Body Temperature Detection System" is a non-invasive and non-contact tool that screens passengers using a thermal camera that reads body temperature.

RELATED: Paine Field CEO says airport was shortchanged in stimulus aid

Passengers are screened before they reach the TSA checkpoint, and if they have a fever, they will be screened again. The airline and the passenger then decide if the person is OK to travel.

Propeller Airports CEO Brett Smith said this makes the airport in Everett the first U.S. passenger terminal in the country utilize this type of technology.

"We are trying to provide the safest environment that we have for our passengers," Smith said. "We believe one of the lines of defense is fever detection and we found a way to do it in a form where passengers won't even know it's being done. We're not collecting any data we're not collecting any images."

RELATED: Alaska Airlines to 'buckle in' freight to empty passenger seats

In March, Paine Field Airport also started using UV rays to disinfect passenger areas and check-in kiosks.