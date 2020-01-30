Delta Airlines is temporarily canceling some of its flights to and from China, including flights from Seattle to Beijing and Shanghai, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Delta released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Delta is temporarily reducing the number of weekly flights it operates between the U.S. and China due to significantly reduced customer demand prompted by global health concerns related to coronavirus.

To maintain options for customers, the airline will continue to operate from all current U.S.-China gateways. Today, Delta operates 42 weekly flights between the U.S. and China, including daily service connecting Beijing and Detroit and Seattle, and Shanghai and Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles and Seattle. The airline will reduce this schedule to approximately 21 weekly flights, offering three to four weekly flights on the same routes.

The reduced schedule will be reflected on delta.com beginning Feb. 1 and will be effective Feb. 6 through April 30. Delta will continue to monitor the situation and may make additional adjustments as the situation continues to evolve.

Beginning Feb. 1, the Delta team will proactively reach out to take care of customers whose itineraries are affected and will accommodate them on alternate flights.

Additionally, Delta continues to offer a change fee waiver for customers who wish to adjust their travel plans for US-China flights. Delta remains in contact with the CDC and is following their guidance.”

