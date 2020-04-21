MILL CREEK, Wash. — A Mill Creek mother is bringing a national movement to western Washington in an effort to help high school seniors feel a little more recognized.

Instead of walking across the stage, high school seniors across the country are receiving letters and care packages.

”I didn't know it was coming. It's all your favorite things and you're just like, 'wow, this is a ray of light in a dark time,'” said Henry R. Jackson High School senior Bradley Barela.

The 18-year-old had no idea his mom signed him up to be apart of the National Adopt a 2020 Senior Project.

”I posted his pictures and a bio about him and he was "adopted" and a couple of days ago, he was just kind of hanging out, he went to the restroom and DoorDash came to the door,” said Angela Barela, Bradley's mom.

It's something small that is bringing some joy during a rough time for the Class of 2020.

"You talk to your friends about how you're going to graduate, you're going to get that diploma, you're gonna throw your cap up and you're just going to have all of your friends that have been there for you for four years of high school and that just all kind of gets ripped away from you," said Bradley.

Angela saw just how much Bradley's care package meant to him, so she's not hoping to bring the same joy to other seniors in the area.

"Maybe some seniors, they don't have any friends in high school and they don't have anybody to lean on right now and be able to talk to on the phone, or maybe their parents have been laid off because of the COVID and don't really have the financial means to give their kids anything, even a card,” said Angela.

She is hoping to get 20 Henry M. Jackson seniors "adopted." She plans to get the care packages out to the graduates in mid-May.

She hopes other people will find the inspiration to start up 2020 senior projects all over Western Washington.

You can learn more about "adopting" a senior here.