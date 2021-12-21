96-year-old Edmonds woman unable to get booster shot

The housebound woman's story highlights the difficulty some are having getting a booster.

EDMONDS, Wash — It has been a rough couple of years for Bryce Durst and her mom, Rosemary Walters.

Rosemary suffered a stroke last year, making her unable to leave her bed.

Then came COVID, and this fall, another new variant.

"It's awful to live like this," said Durst.

Durst has been trying for nearly two months to get her 96-year-old mom a COVID-19 booster shot, but no one has been able to get a team to her home.

While Walters doesn't leave the house, she does have caregivers who come and go that could infect her with COVID.

Walters is fragile.

The spread of the omicron variant has Durst scared.

Calls to state and county health officials have only made the frustration worse.

"That's when I found out my mother and I apparently don't exist and that we have never been vaccinated," said Durst. "That's when I laughed and said, 'You don't watch the news!'"

KING 5 News was at Walters' Edmonds home in April when she and her daughter were both finally vaccinated after red tape kept them waiting for months.

Snohomish County sent a team of paramedics to administer Walters' shot when KING 5 alerted health officials to her situation.

Durst said the same thing is happening once again.

No one is available to give her mom a booster at her home.

"I feel like my mom and I are sitting ducks at a shooting gallery," said Durst. "With her being 96, and being in that real vulnerable place, if she were to get the omicron variant, what would that do to her? Those thoughts go through my head."

A spokesperson for the Snohomish County Health District said the situation isn't so much about a booster shot shortage, but rather an overburdened health care system with too few workers to keep up with demand.

The spokesperson said mobile teams have been booked solid, especially as more children have now been cleared to get the vaccine.

The spokesperson told KING 5 that they know the "wait to get a booster can be frustrating, and we appreciate their patience. Providers are working hard to vaccinate people as quickly as possible."

Snohomish County said Walters will likely have to wait until the new year for her shot.

It's precious time her daughter is not willing to waste.

"It seems so unfair that I've gone this far to have somebody else decide it's time to let her go," said Durst. "They want a fight? They've got one on their hands because I don't go down quietly."